SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $183.65. 1,528,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,934,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $182.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

