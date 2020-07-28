SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $182.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.