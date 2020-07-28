SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.