SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,387 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.60% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $540,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. 44,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,856. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

