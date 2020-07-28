Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Cut by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,869 shares during the quarter. Spotify accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Spotify worth $55,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify by 199.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $271.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.46. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

