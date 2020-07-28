Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $36,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.34. 503,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

