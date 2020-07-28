Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 514,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,334. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.