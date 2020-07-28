Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,132. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.