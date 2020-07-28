Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 14th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 246,227 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

