Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.96. The company had a trading volume of 239,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.37. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$840.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$980.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

