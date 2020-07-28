Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 258,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,204. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.97 and a 12-month high of C$13.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$840.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$980.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.