SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the period. SVMK makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.90% of SVMK worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVMK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SVMK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after purchasing an additional 526,751 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,933 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 951,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $2,611,188.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,063 shares of company stock worth $9,179,808. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,355. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

