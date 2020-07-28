SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the quarter. SVMK accounts for approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.99% of SVMK worth $32,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SVMK by 142.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $309,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,438,557.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,808. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

