Sycale Advisors NY LLC Raises Holdings in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Chromadex makes up about 1.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.59% of Chromadex worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Chromadex by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 1,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,293. Chromadex Corp has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chromadex in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Chromadex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

