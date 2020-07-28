Sycale Advisors NY LLC Sells 54,196 Shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its position in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,196 shares during the period. OFS Capital makes up about 0.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.86% of OFS Capital worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 523.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,631. OFS Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Research analysts expect that OFS Capital Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

OFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.