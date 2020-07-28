Sycale Advisors NY LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 12.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,242,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,629.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $15.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,514.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,468.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,375.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

