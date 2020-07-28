TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Stake Raised by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 1,116.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 3,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

