Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $83.25

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.14, but opened at $83.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 22,955,893 shares traded.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,425,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 222,346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $4,258,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 38.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

