Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $16.39. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 26,111 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $387.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.