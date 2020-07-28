Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $246.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $837.25.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $14.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,525.58. 346,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $813.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

