Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,547.94 and last traded at $1,539.60, approximately 15,983,457 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 17,809,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,417.00.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $900.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $837.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.64. The firm has a market cap of $285.40 billion, a PE ratio of 801.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

