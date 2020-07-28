Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

