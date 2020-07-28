TheStreet Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 6,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,327. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $32,112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

