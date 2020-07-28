TheStreet Lowers Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut Grupo Televisa SAB to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Televisa SAB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after buying an additional 4,580,641 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the first quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 756,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 435,151 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.