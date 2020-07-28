Thomas H Lee Partners LP Has $570.44 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Thomas H Lee Partners LP reduced its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201,997 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM comprises about 33.7% of Thomas H Lee Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thomas H Lee Partners LP owned about 4.96% of Ceridian HCM worth $570,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $993,350,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $292,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 831,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,305,461 shares of company stock valued at $285,602,275 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $80.66. 7,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.