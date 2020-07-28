Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Receives $53.40 Average PT from Analysts

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Timken by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Timken by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,672. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.81. Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

