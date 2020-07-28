TL Private Wealth Invests $225,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of LECO traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. 16,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,550. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.