TL Private Wealth Purchases 2,876 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $61.73. 1,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,643. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

