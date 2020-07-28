TL Private Wealth Sells 1,100 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

TL Private Wealth cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,802,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after buying an additional 621,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after buying an additional 613,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 66,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,725. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

