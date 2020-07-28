TL Private Wealth Sells 394 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TL Private Wealth lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.