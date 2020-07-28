TL Private Wealth Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TL Private Wealth lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 13.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $172.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,841. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

