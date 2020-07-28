Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stake Cut by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Total were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

TOT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. 42,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,702. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

