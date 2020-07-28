TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,465 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 453,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $373.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

