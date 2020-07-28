TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,854 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.44. 50,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,301. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $30,458.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,764 shares of company stock worth $11,832,513. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

