Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $35.84 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 5.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $35,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after purchasing an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,922,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. 17,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,912. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

