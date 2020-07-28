Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $35.97 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,242,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,629.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,516.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1,035.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,468.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,375.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

