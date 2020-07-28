Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Invests $36.31 Million in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 692,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,314,000. eBay makes up 5.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. 315,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869,543. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

