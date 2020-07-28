Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424,362 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of KB Financial Group worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,314.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 2,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,189. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.