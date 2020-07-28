Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 4.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cigna by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,726,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.23. 1,135,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

