Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,284 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up approximately 4.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $31,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 93.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in VMware by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 363,251 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,264 shares of company stock worth $24,599,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. 468,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.38. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

