Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 94,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

