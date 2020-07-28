Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 306.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,420 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.54% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,173,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,532,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $5,171,565 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 5,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $72.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.