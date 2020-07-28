UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 12,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $508.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.02. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

