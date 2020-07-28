Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 923.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Unilever by 56.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 738,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unilever by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.51. 23,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,037. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.