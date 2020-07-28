United Microelectronics (UMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1362 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. ValuEngine cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

