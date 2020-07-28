UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after buying an additional 943,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,572. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

