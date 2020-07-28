UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lowered by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.16. 69,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $284.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

