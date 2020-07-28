Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 2,209,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,495,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 250,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,324,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.