USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on August 10th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of -32.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.30) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -700.0%.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.38.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

