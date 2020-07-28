VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Up to $43.84

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $43.84. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 2,734,490 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,788 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 568,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,994,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.